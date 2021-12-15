Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,422 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

