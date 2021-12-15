Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 157 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

