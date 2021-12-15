Financial Analysis: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,747.67 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Instruments beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.