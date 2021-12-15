Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

