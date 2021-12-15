Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.
In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
