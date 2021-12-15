Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 396,493 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

