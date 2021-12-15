Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

