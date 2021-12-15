FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

