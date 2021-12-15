FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FFBW by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

