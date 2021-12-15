Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 27,600.0% in November

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 27,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FERN opened at 0.03 on Wednesday. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

