Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £112.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £114.78 ($151.68).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from £100 ($132.15) to £112 ($148.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.21) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferguson from £110.70 ($146.29) to £127.50 ($168.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.04) to £132.60 ($175.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($151.98) to £130 ($171.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up GBX 165.02 ($2.18) on Friday, hitting £125.80 ($166.25). 478,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,997. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.29. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of £127.20 ($168.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.17) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($102,880.93).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.