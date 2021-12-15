FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAT. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FAT Brands stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

