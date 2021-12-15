Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.46

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 5240235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

