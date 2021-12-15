Facet Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $953.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $957.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

