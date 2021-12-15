Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $215,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,963. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

