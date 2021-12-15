Facet Wealth Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

