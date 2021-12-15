Facet Wealth Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 11,450,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

