F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

FFIV traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $230.39. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,167. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,997 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

