F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

