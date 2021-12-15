Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 287,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

