Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

