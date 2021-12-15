eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

