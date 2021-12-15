EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases $206,742.08 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $206,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 281,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,993. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

