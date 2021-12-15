Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

