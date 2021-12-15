Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

