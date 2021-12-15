Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given New €13.20 Price Target at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

