Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$81.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

