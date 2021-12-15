Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$81.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. Eurazeo has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $92.43.
About Eurazeo
