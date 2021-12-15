Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $7,747,675.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total transaction of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00.

ETSY opened at $217.66 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

