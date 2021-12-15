Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry Sells 3,235 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $345.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

