ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 3,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

