ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 3,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
