Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 212,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ESM opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Esm Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esm Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

