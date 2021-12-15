Esken (LON:ESKN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

ESKN stock opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Esken has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The firm has a market cap of £141.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Esken alerts:

In related news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £21,428.52 ($28,318.38).

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.