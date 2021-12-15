Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

EFX stock opened at $288.22 on Wednesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

