Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,660. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

