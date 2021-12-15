Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.68 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,402. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

