Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.18).

ENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.52) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.13 ($13.63) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

