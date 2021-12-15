Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 6,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,186. Enfusion has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

