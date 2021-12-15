Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 197376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$818.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.