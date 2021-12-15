Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,350 ($31.06) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.42) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.95. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

