Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.43.

NYSE EDR opened at 30.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

