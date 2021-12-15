Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of EDR stock traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 30.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of 27.32 and a 200 day moving average of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $346,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

