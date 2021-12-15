Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) vs. Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head to Head Comparison

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enbridge and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $29.18 billion 2.59 $2.51 billion $2.22 16.83 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enbridge and Guardforce AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 3 10 0 2.77 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enbridge presently has a consensus price target of $53.85, suggesting a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 13.47% 9.76% 3.46% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enbridge beats Guardforce AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution & Storage segment consists of natural gas utility operations, the core of that is Enbridge gas, which serves residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also includes natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and an investment in Noverco, which holds a majority interest in a subsidiary entity engaged in distribution and energy transportation primarily in Quebec. The Gas Transmission & Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company’s commodity marketing businesses, and international activities. The Renewable Power Generation

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

