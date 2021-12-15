Empire State Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 145 put options.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

