Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

