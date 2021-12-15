Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 39,270 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,270 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FORM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,438. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

