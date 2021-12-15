Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 25,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jamf were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Jamf by 5.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jamf by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,891.

Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

BATS:JAMF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 1,434,638 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

