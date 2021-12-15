Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.23% of TransMedics Group worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,989. The company has a market cap of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.77. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.