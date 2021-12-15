Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $34.35 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,301 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.83% of BellRing Brands worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,461. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $993.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

