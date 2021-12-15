Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. 8,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.