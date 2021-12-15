Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 14,119 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,234. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

