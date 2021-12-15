Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 95,153 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Semtech worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,941. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

