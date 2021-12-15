Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of Arvinas worth $23,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

